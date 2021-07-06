Biden admin's attempt to 'micromanage' elections will be defeated in court: Arizona AG

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday that the Biden administration is attempting to appease the far left of the Democratic Party and "micromanage" upcoming elections, as Attorney General Merrick Garland is considering more lawsuits over voting laws.



AG GARLAND ANNOUNCES DOJ WILL DOUBLE NUMBER OF LAWYERS WORKING ON VOTING RIGHTS

MARK BRNOVICH: The courts are not in the mood for this nonsense…if you look at the hypocrisy of the left, there are states like New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, the list goes on and on, that have way more restrictions when it comes to voting than Arizona does. We offer a plethora of options. So if indeed the Biden administration wants to take our state to court, I will fight them, and to quote Al Davis, "We will just win, baby."

…

It's going to make it much more difficult for DOJ to proceed with these publicity stunts, and let's make no mistake, that's what they are. The Biden administration is trying to appease the far left of the party, and what they are doing is shredding the rule the Department of Justice traditionally had.

…

I worked at DOJ at one point and the idea that they're going to kind of selectively go into red states and file lawsuits because they want to micromanage our elections is really not only contrary to the Constitution, but it exposes how political this is because we know that there are a whole host of left-wing states with way more restrictions than a state like Arizona has. So shame on the DOJ, shame on the Bush administration for caving to left-wing activists.



