Beyoncé world tour triggers Senate warning against Ticketmaster: 'We are watching'

Ticketmaster is once again in the spotlight after singer Beyoncé, one of the most popular musical talents in the world, announced her "Renaissance World Tour."

The online ticketing giant incurred the wrath of millions of Taylor Swift fans after sales for one of her concerts was canceled "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems" and insufficient inventory, according to the site.

The controversy made national headlines and resulted in Ticketmaster representatives testifying in front of the Senate in January, where multiple senators who made puns on Taylor Swift songs in their speeches.

TICKETMASTER'S DAY IN CONGRESS MET WITH BIPARTISAN 'BAD BLOOD' AND MORE TAYLOR SWIFT PUNS FROM SENATORS

"I believe in capitalism and a strong capitalist system," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

"You can't have too much consolidation. Something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well.’"

This time around, the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a warning to Ticketmaster just one day after Beyoncé’s announcement. The tour, her first since 2018, is already highly anticipated by fans.

"We’re watching," the Senate Judiciary Committee told Ticketmaster.

FRONT-ROW SEATS TO BERNIE SANDERS' ANTI-CAPITALISM SPEECH IN DC COST NEARLY $100 ON TICKETMASTER

The tweet picked up major attention online, with Pop Base sharing the news in a post that racked up over 2.9 million views and more than 68,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Many Beyoncé fans expressed worry at getting a ticket for the concert, with culture writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather joking that finding a ticket was like "waving around a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory at this point."

Other Beyoncé fans responded with memes. Digital producer Frank Costa compared the Senate Judiciary Committee to the character Roz, a grumpy monster from the movie "Monsters Inc."

Another fan, Ph.D. candidate Ashley Smallsm said that she was confident she would find tickets to Beyoncé's concert.

"I’m not worried about how many people are trying to buy Beyoncé tickets 'cause somehow, someway I’m getting in."

FANS, LGBTQ ADVOCATES TURN ON BEYONCÉ OVER CONCERT IN DUBAI: 'TRULY DISAPPOINTING'

Beyoncé was accused of hypocrisy after she headlined a private $24 million concert in Dubai at the hotel Atlantis The Royal in January.

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in the United Arab Emirates. Under Sharia law, same-sex activities are punishable by death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But that didn’t stop Beyoncé from performing her album "Renaissance," which she dedicated partially to the LGBTQ community, in the country.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.