Bethenny Frankel fires back at Joy Behar over remarks on 'The View,' calls co-host 'miserable'

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel fired back at "The View" co-host Joy Behar on Sunday, calling Behar "miserable" over comments she made during the ABC daytime talk show on Wednesday about Frankel's appearance.

"So, Joy Behar took a swipe at me on ‘The View.' Whoopi [Goldberg] mentioned that I was talking about the show, saying that none of us looked the way that we looked two hours prior. It took a lot of work and glam teams," Frankel said in a video posted to her TikTok on Sunday, explaining "The View" segment discussing her recent participation in a fashion show.

Frankel, 54, walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway last week and said after the Miami event that the women went through a lengthy glam process before hitting the runway. The co-hosts of "The View" played a clip of Frankel's comments during the show on Wednesday, to which Behar reacted, "I appreciate her candor, but her boobs are still fake."

"These are a lift, from like 20 years ago, maybe 15, 20 years ago," Frankel said, responding to Behar's comments. "This is actually a lift, Joy. But, the thing that that show really illustrated was that women my age and older, women of a certain age, can live their lives freely with happiness and joy. And that we're not washed-up, miserable older women."

"I actually feel sorry for Joy that she hasn't lived her life, or doesn't seem to be living her life, with any joy," Frankel said. "You have to be really miserable to take a swipe at something that is literally self-deprecating."

Frankel accused Behar of kicking a person while they're down, and pointed out that she made the original comments to explain that a lot of work went into the swimsuit models' runway appearances.

"Sadly, Joy is painting the picture of the older, seemingly miserable, washed-up woman that all of us are trying to show that we aren't," she added. "You keep being happy, you keep living your life, you keep being the example of a woman of a certain age that you would be proud of, and we have women like Joy Behar that remind us of who we don't want to be."

Behar's comments during "The View" were met with laughter from the audience and fellow co-hosts.

Frankel said in her original video, "Every woman that was with me on that stage did not look that way two hours prior, okay, it was everybody’s job, and that’s what goes on in Hollywood and the entertainment industry and the images that you and your daughters see of women of Kim Kardashian, of Beyoncé, of J-Lo, of every famous person, that there is a lot of work that goes into that, a lot of glam, a lot of contouring, a lot of lighting, a lot."

A representative from "The View" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The co-hosts also discussed a clip of Cheryl Burke, who used to be a dancer on "Dancing With The Stars," during which she dismissed rumors about having undergone plastic surgery, taking weight-loss medication, and whether she's faced any health issues.

Co-host Sara Haines said during the discussion, "I think all we know now that, from airbrushing magazines, to filters on social media, to a two-hour prep to go down a runway, like, of course, no one wakes up that."

Behar quipped, "That's not true, I wake up exactly like this."