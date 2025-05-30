Behar says Dem effort to reclaim men is a 'waste of money,' suggests 'teaching them to not be such sexists'

Co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" on Friday feuded over how the Democratic Party should change its game plan after losing male voters.

After their decisive defeat in November, Democrats are still figuring out how they should change their strategy and move forward as a party. The New York Times recently published a report claiming that Democrats are spending $20 million on a study called "Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan." The study is a project to "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces" of male voters.

Co-host Joy Behar scoffed at the idea, deriding it as "20 million bucks just to talk to boys."

"You know what I think? I think it’s a waste of money. Maybe these guys should spend their money on teaching men to not be such sexists," Behar said, as the audience applauded.

DEMOCRATS NEED TO EMBRACE MALES WITH AFFECTION, NOT POLITICAL STRATEGY, NYT COLUMNIST ARGUES

"But the stats don’t bear that out," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, arguing that Trump has done better with multiple demographics across races and sexes than his Republican predecessors did.

Behar suggested this was merely because he was "running against a woman."

"You think Democrats that were with Biden in 2020 left to be with Trump because they’re sexist?" Griffin asked.

"I don’t know the reason, but it’s very suspicious," Behar replied.

Other co-hosts argued that Democrats have indeed alienated male voters.

Griffin mocked the idea of appealing to authenticity by hiring analysts and strategists to analyze how men speak, suggesting instead, "What made Joe Rogan or Theo Von or some of these manosphere guys huge was there’s a level of authenticity."

Meanwhile, she noted Democrats not only have an "authenticity problem" but recalled that "Joe Rogan was a Bernie Bro. Democrats lost him. They had their own Joe Rogan and then alienated him with policies."

She added that men want to be able to speak about the issues they face as a group, particularly the phenomenon of men falling behind, without being accused of sexism or excluding women.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haines brought up the appeal of both Trump and the manosphere. "What drove people to this manosphere was people were saying, ‘It’s okay to be a man, you have value.’ I think the language around men with ‘toxic masculinity’ were sometimes misunderstood to make men the problem."