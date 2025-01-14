Former 'View' co-host says Joy Behar calling Carrie Underwood 'un-American' is 'selfish publicity gain'

Former host of "The View" Elisabeth Hasselbeck pushed back on current co-host Joy Behar labeling country music star Carrie Underwood "un-American" for agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Behar criticized the singer's move to sing at the event during Tuesday's show, questioning how Underwood could say she loved the country and "support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon" that wants to "destroy the country."

"I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," Behar said.

Hasselbeck hit back at Behar's comments and "The View" for "refusing to put people around their discussion table with a lick of sense most days."

"When those comments got passed around, even Whoopi Goldberg couldn't agree with the outlandish remark of Joy Behar," Hasselbeck told "Hannity" Tuesday night.

Listing off Underwood's history of being pro-American, Hasselbeck lambasted Behar's claims about the singer, calling her statements "ridiculous."

"She wants us to believe that [about] Carrie Underwood, who won ‘American Idol’ by American votes, who had an album and tour called All-American Girl, who actually has spent more time on USO tours, serving and helping and donating money to our nation's finest, our military, their families and our veterans – is about to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at the historic event of the inauguration of the President of the United States of America."

The former co-host said that Behar's motivation for these comments was nothing more than a "selfish publicity gain" by attaching her name to Underwood.

"She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood's name so that she maintains relevance because they know the ship is sinking," said Hasselbeck, explaining how Behar's "dysmorphic lie" has to be extinguished from the air.

"That's what we're doing tonight. We're actually being truth bearers, because what we know to be true is that it's actually more un-American to call someone un-American for exercising their American rights," said Hasselbeck.

Hasselbeck further questioned Behar's statements by asking, "Is every person that shows up on Inauguration Day, from security to custodial staff, un-American? Is that what Joy is saying?"

Hasselbeck also pushed back on prior claims that Behar is a supporter of strong, working women.

"That's a lie. She should be supporting Carrie Underwood. And actually, Carrie is a great, great woman," said Hasselbeck, stressing that Behar could learn a lot from the singer by "surrounding herself with people who don't always hold the same beliefs."

"Joy, if she were as strong as she was, she could learn," said the former co-host.

On whether she was attending President-elect Donald Trump's historic inauguration, Hasselbeck encouraged those that had the opportunity to do so.

"It's a historic event. I think if you have the opportunity as an American to be a part of something or near something this great, you should," she said.