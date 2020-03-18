Bernie Sanders lashes out at CNN's Manu Raju for asking about campaign: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., went off on CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju after he asked about the viability of the senator's presidential campaign amid the national coronavirus emergency.

Raju reported on the hostile exchange he had with Sanders during a press gaggle on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"[Senator] Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his time frame for making a decision, and he lashed out: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis. You know, we're dealing with,'" Raju said.

He continued: "I noted he's running for president, and he said: 'Well right now, right now I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?'"

Raju later said his question followed another question that Sanders "sidestepped," asking about what he wanted to say to his supporters, pointing to the statement his campaign previously issued.

This isn't the first time this year Raju has had a back-and-forth with a lawmaker. In January, he was called a "liberal hack" by Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., after the reporter attempted to ask her if the Senate should "consider new evidence" in the then-ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump.