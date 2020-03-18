Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

Bernie Sanders lashes out at CNN's Manu Raju for asking about campaign: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Biden campaign: No one should be pressuring Sanders to exit the raceVideo

Biden campaign: No one should be pressuring Sanders to exit the race

Bernie Sanders denies reports he will suspend his campaign after Biden sweeps primaries; Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders reacts.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., went off on CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju after he asked about the viability of the senator's presidential campaign amid the national coronavirus emergency.

Raju reported on the hostile exchange he had with Sanders during a press gaggle on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"[Senator] Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his time frame for making a decision, and he lashed out: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis. You know, we're dealing with,'" Raju said.

AXIOS APOLOGIZES AFTER FALSELY REPORTING THAT SANDERS SUSPENDED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

He continued: "I noted he's running for president, and he said: 'Well right now, right now I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?'"

Raju later said his question followed another question that Sanders "sidestepped," asking about what he wanted to say to his supporters, pointing to the statement his campaign previously issued.

This isn't the first time this year Raju has had a back-and-forth with a lawmaker. In January, he was called a "liberal hack" by Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., after the reporter attempted to ask her if the Senate should "consider new evidence" in the then-ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.