Ex-Sanders campaign official: Why won't Bernie speak up about Joe Biden sexual assault allegation?

Former Bernie Sanders 2016 campaign director Tezlyn Figaro reacted on Monday to some calls for former Vice President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race over sexual assault allegations asking why Sanders has remained quiet about the issue.

Figaro, a political analyst, asked the question on “Fox & Friends” one day after two prominent, potential female Democratic vice presidential front-runners – former candidate for governor in Georgia Stacey Abrams and Sen. Amy Klobuchar – appeared on three national political shows and neither were asked about the explosive allegations against their potential running mate.

Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of past sexual assault while in the Senate, said in a statement sent to Fox News, “…It’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions… If this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh did they treat it the same way? In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt pointed out that the hashtag #DropOutBiden has been trending on Twitter, even among progressives.

Peter Daou, a former Hillary Clinton adviser, tweeted on Saturday that Biden should withdraw “to avoid potential catastrophe in Nov.” and wrote that Sanders “can restart his campaign.”

Figaro, Sanders’ former 2016 social justice director, noted on Monday the stark difference between how the media is handling the sexual assault allegations against Biden compared to Trump.

Figaro pointed out that Trump “had been questioned many, many times on his past accusers.”

Earhardt noted that Biden has recently been interviewed by the mainstream media nearly a dozen times and was not asked about the allegations.

“As far as folks tweeting 'drop out Biden,' my question is what is the point of him dropping out if Bernie Sanders has already dropped to his knees?” Figaro asked. “If he is not speaking up for the progressives that support him, I really don't know what good it would do other than creating more Twitter political theater.”

She went on to say that “at the end of the day, the only person that was standing between Joe Biden and the nomination was Senator Bernie Sanders.”

Figaro pointed out that Sanders suspended his campaign then “immediately endorsed Joe Biden and so he hasn't said anything as well.”

“When I look at Joe Biden and who’s holding him accountable, it's his voters,” she said. “So if his voters are not concerned, obviously they’re not concerned about the issues, the glaring issues that would become a problem with Joe Biden, he only owes them an answer.”

“But the question really is what about Bernie Sanders and the millions of millions of people that support him? Why is Bernie Sanders also quiet on this issue?” she went on to ask.

Figaro said that “if President Trump can be asked for his past issues then so can Joe Biden,” adding that her “main concern” is that Sanders hasn’t been holding true to his talking points, “which is start a revolution.”

“Apparently that's something that he just doesn't want to do,” Figaro said.

Biden’s campaign has adamantly denied the allegations, calling the claim concerning the purported incident decades ago “false.”

