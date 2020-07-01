Ex-NYPD commissioner predicts 'major spikes in crime' as 'defund the police' movement rolls on

Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik bashed protesters who vandalized New York's City Hall as "disrespectful, arrogant thugs" on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday and warned that the number of police officers who retire will soon go "sky-high" in response to the "defund the police" movement.

"You're going to see major increases of violent crime," Kerik told guest host Raymond Arroyo. "This isn't only in New York City. Every one of these Democrat-run cities around the country ... as long as this continues, you're going to see major spikes in crime.

NY CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SLASHING $1B FROM NYPD BUDGET

"The black community, they're going to suffer the most," he added. "And I just think that, you know, somebody like [New York City] Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, you have to believe that what he's doing is intentional because it defies common sense. It defies logic and it defies basic management principles."

Protests continued outside New York's City Hall Wednesday following Tuesday's City Council vote to cut the New York Police Department's budget $1 billion.

Kerik criticized protesters for vandalizing the city and warned that arresting them would have no impact, claiming recently enacted bail reform laws are encouraging crime.

"The problem is, if you arrest them, they're going to be back on the street within six hours, thanks to the mayor, thanks to the governor of New York with the bail reform laws that everybody and their brother told them not to do," Kerik said. "That's what they did. And as a result, you're emboldening the criminal element. And these are just representatives of that."