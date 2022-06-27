Benson: It's too soon to tell how this will play out politically

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guy Benson discussed the different responses from Democrats and Republicans on Roe v. Wade being overturned and how it's sparked protest nationwide on "Special Report."

FOX NEWS SPECIAL REPORT OUTLINES QUESTIONS ON WHAT FAUCI, GOVERNMENT KNEW ABOUT COVID ORIGIN

GUY BENSON: Well, I think it's too soon to tell exactly how this will play politically. I suspect that we might see a similar trajectory to what we saw about two months ago. Early May, the leak came out. Everyone had these battles. I sort of call it a dress rehearsal for the real thing. And we saw a significant uptick in chatter on the issue. We saw a little bit of polling come out around that time. And then things subsided because the black hole of inflation and gas prices is just sucking everything else in, in this election cycle. I would guess over the next few months that's probably going to remain the arc of this election. But look, this is a highly emotional issue. People on both sides feel very strongly about it. It's now out in the states. So there are going to be debates all over the country about it? And we are playing out and watching in real-time this very aggressive conversation that we previewed a little over a month and a half ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: