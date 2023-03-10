Benjamin Hall shares story of finding inner strength amid adversity: 'Deep inside all of us there is strength'

Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall detailed how he survived a missile attack while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how he overcomes the consequences of near-fatal injuries day-to-day on Friday on "The Five."

FOX NEWS’ BENJAMIN HALL DOESN’T WORRY ABOUT NEAR-FATAL INJURIES WHEN SURROUNDED BY WIFE, THREE DAUGHTERS

BENJAMIN HALL: I accepted early on that it was going to be uncomfortable and there was going to be pain. And I knew that if I stopped every time it hurt, then I wasn't going to go as far as I wanted. And I figured you can fight through these things, and you can keep moving. And I think that's something that I have to remember every single day now. It still hurts every single day, but if you let that define who you are and if you let that define how you feel, then – it'll ruin you. So I put that to the side, and I just enjoy the finer things that I love.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Ben, you write about your wife, Alicia, having a strong influence on your war zone reporting. How did that happen?

HALL: I say a strong influence, but I mean, there was constantly back and forth there. She knew it was a job I loved. She knew it was important to me. She knew I loved doing it, and she never told me not to go. But over the years, when we had some children, we started to talk about pulling back a bit, and we thought maybe my job, my career should move in a different direction. And in fact, just before this happened, I had moved to the State Department to cover them, that for Fox. The decision was not to do any more war zones and then Ukraine happens.

And, you know, it dragged me back in, and I knew what a story it was. But look, she changed it for me in a big way. When I first met her, I was covering stories. I was traveling everywhere. I was doing them, and it was adventurous for me, and I loved doing it, and it was exciting. And she really taught me to find other levels in stories, and I think a real journalist does that. So I started looking not just about what was happening, the bullets that were flying, started looking at the human elements, the people I was missing, telling those stories. And I think that she made me a better journalist, and she made me a better person. She brought me home. She takes care of me every single day. She is the hero in this book. It's not me, and it's the doctors, and the physicians, and it's the military and everyone who helped.