Ben Shapiro rips Washington Post profile of 'nonentity' Abrams: 'Your pathetic, stupid, terrible media'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro mocked The Washington Post Tuesday over what he called a "ridiculous" 6,000-word profile of former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, which has attracted plenty of criticism for its over-the-top portrayal of the high-profile Democrat.

"The media are just absolutely egregious," Shapiro said. "They will cover any Democratic narrative in the way that Democrats would like. Stacey Abrams is a nonentity," but, "she is still being heralded as the next big thing."'

WASHINGTON POST PANNED FOR OVER-THE-TOP 'SUPERMODEL PROFILE, PHOTOSHOOT OF ABRAMS

The profile, headlined "The Power of Stacey Abrams," characterized the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate as a viable option to be Joe Biden’s running mate. However, Shapiro said the prospect of a Biden-Abrams ticket would be "insane."

"Maybe Biden's going to do that. Maybe he thinks that if he campaigns radical then it's going to redound to his benefit, because what you need is senility and radicalism on the ticket...," he said sarcastically. "Makes perfect sense."

"The Ben Shapiro Show" host also ridiculed the photos featured in the profile, including one depicting a smoky silhouette of Abrams wearing a cape and striking a pose resembling a superhero.

"They included a picture that looks as though she's being backlit for a Broadway show," Shapiro said. "What is going on? She looks like a magician from Las Vegas. Slap a top hat and a cane in her hand and she's going to make a tiger appear or something. It's absurdity."

"She's going to start singing theme songs from 'Wicked,'" he went on.

Shapiro said the photos of Abrams in heroic poses were a stark contrast to the often unflattering photos of President Trump.

"The media have never taken a good photo of Donald Trump -- ever," Shapiro said. "Every picture of Donald Trump is him giving this smug grin ... but Stacey Abrams, they posed her in front of fog."

"This," he concluded, "is your pathetic, stupid, terrible media."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.