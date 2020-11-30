Ben Shapiro: The media's protective bubble around Biden is danger to American foreign policy

The mainstream media's unquestioning acceptance of Democratic foreign policy objectives puts America in imminent danger under a Joe Biden administration, Ben Shapiro warned Monday.

"There is this bubble that is being formed once again anew, the Biden media bubble, and it's really despicable," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host told his podcast listeners. "It existed during the Obama era, where Barack Obama could lie to the American public and to the media and just get away with it."

The conservative commentator was responding to the media's coverage of the shooting death of Tehran’s military nuclear program leader over the weekend.

The New York Times was specifically accused of “carrying water for Iran” and echoing the nation’s talking point that its “nuclear ambitions are for peaceful purposes” after state TV on Friday confirmed the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Shapiro described the Gray Lady as doing "the press work for the Iranians" and "setting the stage for the media and Biden pushing once again to make concessions to an Iranian terror state."

Under the Obama administration, the commentator recalled, "the media continued to parrot the line that Iran had been ratcheted down in its extremism, that Iran's nuclear program had been ended, that Iran was now safe for the world.

"The media just parroted this crap, and then Donald Trump came into office and then they became the 'Democracy dies in darkness' crowd.

"Well," he continued, "now that they think that Trump is gone, now they're going right back to parroting whatever Biden's people tell them to parrot. It's really disgusting."

This dynamic not only undermines the credibility of the media, but also poses a threat to American interests, Shapiro explained.

"Joe Biden and Barack Obama and everybody else in that orbit, they have been protected for decades by a foreign policy media that basically speaks sweet nothings into their ear as they destroy foreign policy around the globe.

"That creates bad policy because when you're insulated from the effects of your own policies, you start to believe your own press," he argued.

The media largely lauded Obama as an "excellent foreign policy president, while he emboldened Russia, emboldened China, and led to the fall of friendly regimes and the rise of the Iranian regime in the Middle East," Shapiro went on.

The host concluded by calling on Americans to "cut the cable" and "stop subscribing to The New York Times."

"It's a joke. All they do is just parrot whatever the Democratic talking points are. That's not a good thing for the country. You need objective journalism."