Iranian scientist tied to nuclear program killed: reports

An Iranian scientist dubbed the leader of Tehran’s military nuclear program until it was ended in the early 2000s was reportedly killed on Friday, according to Iran state media.

State TV on Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and said it would offer more information shortly.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that he was killed in an attack in Absard, to the east of Tehran. It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then machine gun fire, according to reports. The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called out Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a news conference saying: “Remember that name.”

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad,” or “Hope” program, which Israel and the West described as a military operation to build a nuke. The U.N. atomic agency said the program ended in the early 2000s.

Fakhrizadeh’s death will be another major blow to the Tehran regime, which has struggled amid “maximum pressure” from the Trump administration and saw the U.S. leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and impose waves of sanctions on the Islamic dictatorship.

Last year, the U.S. took out Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a strike in what the Trump administration described as an act of self-defense against an “imminent” attack.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.