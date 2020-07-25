Ben Shapiro: Left's 'Blame the system' narrative aimed at erasing US history, culture

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro weighed in Saturday on the violence and lawlessness in major American cities and criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying he's ran his campaign like a "dead person."

"I think what the Left has done is, they've set up a narrative whereby they can blame anything chaotic on the system itself. And that's what you've seen them doing," Shapiro said on "Watters' World." "They're trying to blame federal law enforcement for actually just enforcing the law."

The host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" also accused liberals of trying to erase America's culture.

"Look, no nation can survive if it does not share a philosophy, a history and a culture. And what you are seeing from so many of the rioters and looters -- and by the way, their fans and the mainstream media -- is that that's exactly what they want to do," Shapiro said. "They want to get rid of the philosophy, history and culture of the United States. It's making the country a significantly worse place every single day."

Shapiro put forth that Americans would react angrily once Biden picks a running mate.

"Joe Biden has so far run a campaign of basically being a dead person who doesn't say controversial things," Shapiro said. "If he selects a vice president who is more controversial than he is -- and if President Trump is able to point out that Biden is at best a transitional figure to that vice president and probably ends up enacting a lot of the radical priorities -- then Trump actually has an election campaign to win."

Shapiro gave Biden credit for keeping both ends of the political spectrum where he needs them.

"He's smart enough to mouth the platitudes he knows most Americans like," Shapiro said. "Even though he has emboldened the radical left wing of his base, he's counting on the fact that most people are sort of comfortable with him to get him through a period where he is more and more embracing the radical left."