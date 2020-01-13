Ben Shapiro: Democrats 'cannot bring themselves' to back Iran protesters

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called out Democratic congressional leaders and presidential candidates for their silence on the protests overtaking the streets of Iranian cities as demonstrators turn their rage toward the Tehran regime — and not the Trump White House.

"Democrats and members of the media, they are caught between a rock and a hard place," Shapiro said Monday on "The Ben Shapiro Show."

"The narrative of the Obama administration was that this regime has moderated in the aftermath of the Iran agreement...that this regime was now contained," he continued. "So if there are actual protesters being shot in the streets because they are protesting an evil dictatorial regime, Nancy Pelosi doesn't have a narrative anymore."

The president's political opponents have blasted him for ordering a drone strike earlier this month that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who has been linked to numerous attacks on American forces. Meanwhile, they largely have remained silent as the Iranian people have staged massive protests against their leaders after the government admitted to shooting down a passenger plane after initially denying it.

Despite the emergence of footage purporting to show Iranian police and security forces firing live ammunition to disperse protesters, only former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., have spoken out in support of the demonstrators.

Other high-profile Democrats, such as House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., have yet to make any statement regarding the protests.

Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked if she supported the protesters during an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, and she responded by claiming that there were “different reasons” for the protests, including opposition to the U.S., despite being informed otherwise.

"It's unbelievable," Shapiro said of Pelosi's remarks. "You would imagine this would be a pretty good time for everybody to be on the same page. This is a good thing that the Iranian population are calling out their own regime. This is an excellent development that the Iranian regime has been exposed for what it is ... the Democrats cannot bring themselves to say this. They cannot bring themselves to simply back the protesters."

"She [Pelosi] just can't credit Trump for anything," Shapiro added. " ... If anything remotely smacks in any sort of praise for President Trump, she must immediately shut it down."

Over the weekend, Trump expressed support for the protesters in a series of tweets.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS," Trump wrote Sunday. "Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching."

He added: "Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!"

"Bottom line is," Shapiro said, "Trump's perspective on Iran is correct and the Democrats' perspective on this is not just wrong, it's highly damaging to people who are protesting at the risk of their lives."

