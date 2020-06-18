Ben Shapiro calls for firing of DA who filed 'bull crap' murder charges against Atlanta officer: 'Fully insane'

The Fulton County, Ga. district attorney's decision to bring a murder charge against one of the police officers involved in the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks is "fully insane," Ben Shapiro asserted.

On Thursday's episode of "The Ben Shapiro Show," the outspoken conservative called for the firing of District Attorney Paul Howard Jr., who filed 11 charges against 27-year-old former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe -- including a felony murder charge, which could potentially lead to the death penalty.

"It's a bull crap charge, everybody knows its a bull crap charge and there's a reason the DA is pursuing this," Shapiro said. " It has nothing to do with what actually happened on this tape."

RAYSHARD BROOKS KILLING: FORMER ATLANTA OFFICER GARRETT ROLFE CHARGED WITH MURDER,COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

Brooks was shot and killed almost a week ago outside a Wendy’s restaurant where he’d apparently fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test -- and ultimately was seen wrestling officers to the ground and running with one of their Tasers leading up to the shooting.

Howard's decision to bring 11 charges against Rolfe, including a felony murder charge, came as a surprise to many, who deemed his actions within the guidelines of police procedure.

"It's absurd from the outset, from the get-go... it's all on tape...this is crazy," Shapiro said, adding that Howard, who is facing a criminal investigation and a primary runoff in a difficult fight to remain in office, "should be fired for this prosecution."

Shapiro argued that the excessive charges "demonstrate why social justice and 'racial' justice are not justice."

JUDGE NAPOLITANO ON RAYSHARD BROOKS CASE: MURDER CHARGE AGAINST ATLANTA OFFICER IS 'CATASTROPHIC MISTAKE'

"Justice is you get what you deserve," he explained. "Racial justice is you're a white police officer, you did something justifiable but you did it to a black guy in the middle of national controversy over policing and race, and therefore, we are going to try you for murder for defending yourself from a guy who stole your Taser and shot it at you."

The host added that because the charges were filed without a grand jury indictment, he doesn't foresee them carrying through to prosecution.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.