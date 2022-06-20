Ben Domenech: It's kind of absurd on a certain level to have to turn to coal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacted to countries turning to coal while President Joe Biden pushes green environmental policies on " Special Report ."

BEN DOMENECH: It is quite something and it's indicative of a lot of the criticisms that have been lodged against this approach over the years and frankly, I mean... it's kind of absurd on a certain level to have to turn to coal after all of the signs and signals that have been sent regarding a shift to a greener policy , that we should go back to that old, terrible and dirty approach to getting energy.

Look, this is an indictment of the fact that we have not had the kind of nuclear plant growth that we ought to have had, not just in Europe, but around the world over the past several years.

But, look, I mean, the larger point here is one that I think is very concerning for the country in terms of what we're looking at economically. We are headed toward, I think, a number of years now of significant economic downturn .

Larry Summers is correct, I think, in diagnosing a lot of these problems and unfortunately, I think that this White House is really whistling past all of this. They're acting as if Washington can just solve this with the snap of a finger and unfortunately, I think that's not the case.