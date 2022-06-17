Kentucky River Clean Sweep begins this weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The annual Kentucky River Clean Sweep is this weekend, and organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the effort.

The event takes place on Saturday, and it's Lexington's first River Sweep since 2019.

Participants will go out on boats to collect trash from the 12 miles of river connected to Fayette County, organizers said.

Volunteers meet at a site near the Madison County border at 8:30 a.m. Participants will return to shore around noon for a free lunch and will also be given a T-shirt.

Wear clothing that can get wet and boots or closed-toe shoes. Bring a life vest if you have one. Trash bags, gloves and some life vests will be provided.

At least a dozen boats are needed to transport the volunteers. Organizers said in a news release that participants with extra room on their boats can help by carrying others.

Register online at LexingtonKY.gov/RiverSweep or by calling (859) 425-CALL (2255). Anyone under 18 needs a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

The city of Lexington and the Kentucky River Authority sponsor the event.

