Domenech: Children are not the Left’s kryptonite, but its cure

On Wednesday's "Fox News Primetime," host Ben Domenech hit out at the Left's attack on children, explaining that kids are "refutations of everything woke leftists believe."

BEN DOMENECH: But if you’ve ever noticed, there really is one thing that woke, socialist progressives seem to hate more than anything else: babies.

…

The Left doesn’t just take their problems out on America's kids. Their problem seems to be that there are American kids at all. Radical environmentalists regard children as enemies of the climate. Corporate elites see babies as expensive competitors for the time, attention, and creativity of professional women, which they apparently feel should belong exclusively to them. Critical race theory con-men suggest that babies become racist as early as three months old.

...

I used to wonder where this weird hatred of boys and girls came from… until I became a parent myself last year and I finally realized progressives hate babies because babies are crying, drooling, pooping refutations of everything woke leftists believe.

…

Children are brave—terrifyingly brave. Girls are fierce and independent. Boys are heroically reckless. They are not the helpless, timid victims leftists say people are. Just as important, neither are we. That’s the Left’s real problem with children: they create families. They turn boys into men, couples into parents, and women into the archangels we call moms.

…

Families are the ultimate source of meaning and happiness in society. To the modern Left, this makes them a rival to their totalitarian politics. Babies, the moment they arrive on the scene, create a force-field of love and self-sacrifice and responsibility that leftism cannot penetrate.

…

Children are not the Left’s kryptonite, but its cure. The world must be peopled and the more effort we invest in guiding the youngest among us toward the truth, the better citizens they will grow to become.

