BBC rocked by Jan 6 edit scandal as British journalist calls out network’s ‘remarkably brazen’ move

Network removed Trump’s call to march 'peacefully,' instead inserting ‘fight like hell’ phrase from later in speech

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
BBC executives resign amid scandal over edit of Trump's Jan 6 speech Video

BBC executives resign amid scandal over edit of Trump's Jan 6 speech

'The Sun' editor-at-large Harry Cole discusses the resignation of two BBC executives following an edit made to President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 speech and why he considers it 'brazen' as the president threatens legal action.

The Sun’s editor-at-large Harry Cole criticized the BBC’s "remarkably brazen" editing of President Donald Trump’s January 6 remarks, saying the network is now "reaping what they sow."

Two top BBC executives have resigned after the network admitted to editing Trump’s words from a speech delivered on the day of the 2021 Capitol riot. BBC Chair Samir Shah conceded that the edit gave "the impression of a direct call for violent action."

"They took two very distinctive half-sentences, 40 minutes apart, and spliced them together in what could only be the most aggressive way to try and annoy Donald Trump," said Cole on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

The BBC is accused of combining two different parts of Trump’s January 6 speech. They removed his call to march "peacefully and patriotically" and instead inserted the phrase "fight like hell" from nearly an hour later in the address.

BBC DIRECTOR-GENERAL AND UK NEWS CHIEF BOTH RESIGN OVER TRUMP SPEECH EDITING SCANDAL

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a "Save America Rally" near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. The event took place hours before unrest unfolded at the U.S. Capitol. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BBC director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned amid the fallout over the Panorama documentary titled "Trump: A Second Chance?"

In a letter to staff, Davie admitted, "There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Trump has threatened a $1 billion lawsuit and told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham he feels an "obligation" to sue the BBC, saying the network "defrauded" viewers. A BBC spokesperson has said the organization is reviewing Trump’s legal threat.

ROGAN REBUKES OUSTED BBC EXECUTIVES, CLAIMS THE NETWORK 'FELT JUSTIFIED IN COMPLETELY LYING' ABOUT TRUMP

Tim Davie walks into BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow on his first day as Director General of the BBC.

Tim Davie, the new director general of the BBC, arrives at BBC Scotland in Glasgow for his first day in the role Sept. 1, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fox News contributor and former BBC legal analyst Jonathan Turley questioned how the broadcaster could make an edit without realizing its impact.

"It's hard to believe that anyone could have edited that without acknowledging that they were changing the thrust of his comments," said Turley on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday.

Trump has since called for a retraction of the program, compensation and an apology for the harm caused.

"An apology is certainly warranted here," said Turley about the legal situation.

Outgoing BBC News CEO Deborah Turness

Outgoing BBC News CEO Deborah Turness insisted the organization is "not institutionally biased" when grilled by reporters on Monday. (Henry Nicholls/Getty Images)

"It's also important for them to remove the original edit from the internet version of this segment. So, they need to make sure that they correct it in some meaningful way."

Cole said he believes the BBC is "preparing for one almighty grovel" following the controversy and that the situation with Trump is just the "tip of the iceberg" in a broader issue of journalistic standards at the British broadcaster.

Jonathan Turley calls out 'abysmal' reporting standards surrounding Trump Jan. 6 speech Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

