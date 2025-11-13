BBC rocked by Jan 6 edit scandal as British journalist calls out network’s ‘remarkably brazen’ move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Sun’s editor-at-large Harry Cole criticized the BBC’s "remarkably brazen" editing of President Donald Trump’s January 6 remarks, saying the network is now "reaping what they sow."

Two top BBC executives have resigned after the network admitted to editing Trump’s words from a speech delivered on the day of the 2021 Capitol riot. BBC Chair Samir Shah conceded that the edit gave "the impression of a direct call for violent action."

"They took two very distinctive half-sentences, 40 minutes apart, and spliced them together in what could only be the most aggressive way to try and annoy Donald Trump," said Cole on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

The BBC is accused of combining two different parts of Trump’s January 6 speech. They removed his call to march "peacefully and patriotically" and instead inserted the phrase "fight like hell" from nearly an hour later in the address.

BBC director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned amid the fallout over the Panorama documentary titled "Trump: A Second Chance?"

In a letter to staff, Davie admitted, "There have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Trump has threatened a $1 billion lawsuit and told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham he feels an "obligation" to sue the BBC, saying the network "defrauded" viewers. A BBC spokesperson has said the organization is reviewing Trump’s legal threat.

Fox News contributor and former BBC legal analyst Jonathan Turley questioned how the broadcaster could make an edit without realizing its impact.

"It's hard to believe that anyone could have edited that without acknowledging that they were changing the thrust of his comments," said Turley on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday.

Trump has since called for a retraction of the program, compensation and an apology for the harm caused.

"An apology is certainly warranted here," said Turley about the legal situation.

"It's also important for them to remove the original edit from the internet version of this segment. So, they need to make sure that they correct it in some meaningful way."

Cole said he believes the BBC is "preparing for one almighty grovel" following the controversy and that the situation with Trump is just the "tip of the iceberg" in a broader issue of journalistic standards at the British broadcaster.