Rogan rebukes ousted BBC executives, claims the network 'felt justified in completely lying' about Trump

Rogan says the network lost 'journalistic integrity' by editing Trump's Jan 6 speech to omit calls for peaceful protest

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Rogan says people at BBC 'lost all journalistic integrity' after deceptively editing Trump speech clip Video

Rogan says people at BBC 'lost all journalistic integrity' after deceptively editing Trump speech clip

Podcaster Joe Rogan says the BBC fell from the height of journalistic integrity amid the new scandal about deceptively editing a Trump speech, revealing the "rot" at the heart of mainstream media.

Podcast host Joe Rogan called out the BBC on Wednesday over the scandal over the network's deceptively edited video of former President Donald Trump, saying it shows the "deep rot" in mainstream media.

The BBC has faced widespread criticism over a "Panorama" documentary about Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 speech delivered before the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Critics say the program was misleading because it omitted Trump’s call for supporters to protest "peacefully" and spliced together remarks made nearly an hour apart to appear as one continuous statement.

Trump has threatened a $1 billion lawsuit if the "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" are not retracted immediately. BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and Director-General Tim Davie both resigned in recent days amid the controversy.

BBC DIRECTOR-GENERAL AND UK NEWS CHIEF BOTH RESIGN OVER TRUMP SPEECH EDITING SCANDAL

Joe Rogan speaks at an event

Podcast host Joe Rogan called out the BBC saying that this latest scandal involving what critics call deceptively edited footage of Trump shows the far larger rot at the heart of modern corporate journalism. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Rogan discussed the scandal multiple times this week, arguing on his podcast that it was "not journalism, but, like, full-on lying and propaganda. And it’s kinda f---ing dangerous."

"It seems like these people — this is just my opinion — felt justified for completely lying, because it would lead to an ultimate good. So they lost all journalistic integrity. And it is the BBC, which is like the height of journalistic integrity," Rogan said.

ROGAN CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR FUSSING OVER JIMMY KIMMEL AS UK GOVT ARRESTS PEOPLE FOR ONLINE SPEECH

Trump at Oval Office

President Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for the documentary critics say deceptively edited his remarks. (Craig Hudson/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If that doesn’t show the rot of mainstream, corporate-controlled media, then nothing does. Because that’s pure rot," Rogan said. "At the top of the heap, if someone quoted a source, and it was the BBC, I’d think, ‘OK, that’s like The Washington Post or The New York Times.’ It’s a very official source, so I’d assume, ‘This must be real.’"

Now, he said, things are different: "They turned it into activism, and they turned it into lying — and they did it in front of everyone, where you could clearly just listen to the full speech and know he didn’t say that. That’s not how he said it at all."

The BBC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Pro-Trump supporters outside the U.S. Capitol

Critics of the BBC's coverage say that the documentary deceptively edited Trump's speech by splicing together two portions of it that were nearly an hour apart. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

