BBC reporter fired after 'Hitler was right' tweet toward Israel blames 'trial by social media'

A now-former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter who was fired after tweets proclaiming "Hitler was right" and "Zionists can't get enough of our blood" surfaced now blames her downfall on "trial by social media."

Tala Halawa, a journalist previously based in Ramallah, West Bank, declared Tuesday that she was decrying "Israel's bombardment of Gaza in 2014" and was wrongfully judged based on an "offensive and ignorant tweet posted seven years ago."

"However, it saddens me that the BBC, instead of seeking avenues for apology, reconciliation, and dialogue, unfortunately opted for trial with social media," Halawa said, claiming the network "amplif[ied] troll voices and capitulating to pressure from external pro-Israel interest groups and right-wing media outlets determined to eliminate Palestinians from public life."

At the time of her 2014 tweet referencing the depraved former German Nazi chancellor, Halawa was working for Palestinian radio station 24FM, according to the Times of Israel.

Halawa went on in her lengthy response, posted to Twitter in English and Arabic, that the BBC purportedly capitulated to a "pro-Israel mob" in letting her go.

"I recently published a video report for the corporation about celebrities being criticized, trolled, and canceled for supporting Palestinian self-determination. But I am not alone. This pro-Israel censorship campaign is industrial in scale and international in its reach," Halawa claimed. In addition, she decried her firing as a "familiar" repercussion for a Palestinian and person of color.

"I take pride in the fact that during my four years at the BBC I was always known for my impartiality and professional journalism, even during the most difficult times. I will continue to believe and fight for honest and brave journalism regardless of these menial attempts at character assassination," her statement concluded.

According to the British magazine The Spectator, Halawa had also declared that Israeli media is "controlled by [your] Zionist government" and posted a graphic of a juvenile being burned on a Menorah.

"Zionists can't get enough of our blood," she added in part at the time, referring to the term for proponents of a Jewish State in the Holy Land.

A BBC spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle Of London last week that, following its investigation, "this individual no longer works for the BBC."