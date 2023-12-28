BBC pushes 'steady diet of woke bias,' free speech advocacy group says

A new report suggested that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is guilty of pushing "woke bias" in its original programming.

The Campaign for Common Sense, a free speech and tolerance advocacy group in the U.K., shared details with The Telegraph on its upcoming report that it claims proves the network pushes a biased agenda in race and gender coverage.

"This research reveals that, rather than upholding those high standards of impartiality, parts of the BBC continue to peddle a steady diet of woke bias both through the plotlines of popular dramas but also in some of its news coverage," a spokesperson told The Telegraph.

The Campaign for Common Sense representative continued, "The Impartiality Plan, unveiled in the wake of a BBC scandal over trust, was supposed to mark a turning point for the corporation. Instead this research reveals the same old woke world view is still very much in operation. Two years ago, the BBC set itself very high standards to help restore viewers’ trust. It has singularly failed to meet those standards."

Among the group’s examples included what was called a "preoccupation" with British involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, with 55 separate news stories about slavery, averaging more than one a week. Some of its long-running dramas such as "Doctor Who" have also been accused of pushing woke issues, such as introducing a transgender character and discussing gendered pronouns. Other criticisms involved controversial topics such as critical race theory, colonialism and illegal immigration.

The Campaign for Common Sense has yet to publish its research, though the BBC accused the group of "cherry-picking" issues.

"Cherry-picking a handful of examples or highlighting genuine mistakes in thousands of hours of output does not constitute analysis and is not a true representation of BBC content. We are proud that our output seeks to represent all audiences and a range of stories and perspectives," a BBC spokesperson said, according to The Telegraph.

"Across the entirety of our services there will, of course, be occasions when people disagree with or want to challenge what they have watched or heard and we have well publicised routes for them to do that."

The group’s research comes as the BBC has faced intense backlash over its reports on the Israel-Gaza war, many of which required retractions or apologies.

For example, the BBC repeatedly referred to Hamas as "freedom fighters," "gunmen" or "militants" rather than terrorists in the days following the Oct. 7 attack. As the situation escalated into a war, viewers became increasingly frustrated with the news organization's refusal to use the term "terrorists," particularly after reports revealed Hamas' brutal actions against civilians.

Though the network originally defended its decision, it later conceded that Hamas would be referred to as a "proscribed terrorist organization" after meeting with the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

"What the BBC does not do is use the word terrorist without attributing it, nor do we ban words. We also confirmed that for some days, we had not been using 'militant' as a default description for Hamas, as we have been finding this a less accurate description for our audiences as the situation evolves," a BBC statement read.

The BBC was also one of several news organizations, including The New York Times, the Associated Press and CNN, that rushed to report claims made by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry falsely blaming Israel for a hospital explosion.

