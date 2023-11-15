BBC News issues on-air apology for false claim Israel targeting staff and 'Arab speakers' at Gaza hospital

BBC News Channel has apologized for an inaccurate report that claimed Israeli forces were targeting "medical teams and Arab speakers" inside of Gaza's main hospital.

On Tuesday, a BBC News program reported that Israeli forces were carrying out an operation against Hamas forces inside Al Shifa hospital.

The news anchor then claimed that the soldiers were targeting individuals, including hospital workers and Arab speakers, inside the hospital, which would constitute a war crime. The BBC News anchor cited Reuters as the source of their information. However, reporting from Reuters on Israeli troops entering the hospital contradicted the BBC.

"Israel said its troops uncovered unspecified weapons and "terror infrastructure" inside the hospital compound after killing fighters in a clash outside. Once inside, they said there had been no fighting and no friction with civilians, patients or staff," an article from Reuters noted.

"Witnesses who spoke to Reuters from inside the compound on Wednesday described a situation that appeared calm, if tense, as the Israeli troops moved between buildings carrying out searches," the outlet added.

One of the most influential news organizations in the world, BBC issued an on-air apology for its claims about the Al Shifa hospital the following morning.

"BBC News, as it covered initial reports that Israeli forces had entered Gaza's main hospital, we said that medical teams and Arab speakers were being targeted," the anchor said. "This is incorrect and misquoted a Reuters report which said IDF forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers for this operation. We apologize for this error, which fell below our usual editorial standards."

The anchor also noted that the correct version of events was broadcast "minutes later."

BBC News Channel also released a written statement which included the same language.

The BBC has not yet returned Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Elad Simchayoff, a European correspondent for Channel 12 News, highlighted the initial report.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simchayoff said the initial reporting was not just a matter of anti-Israel bias by the BBC but rather "plainly bad journalism."

He wondered how nobody, including the presenter, producer, or anyone in the control room, questioned the phrasing of the events.

"The BBC is a 101-year-old establishment. It was once an international pillar of professional journalism. As a journalist, I'm afraid it's not anymore," he added.

