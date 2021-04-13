BBC's Prince Philip death coverage generates record number of public complaints

The BBC received more than 110,000 complaints over its coverage of Prince Philip's death, a record in public discontent with the British broadcaster.

Brits did not take kindly to the BBC revising its schedule in favor of tributes to the long-time consort of Queen Elizabeth II, the Washington Post reported.

Postponing the finale of "MasterChef" and pulling shows like "EastEnders" and "Gardeners' World" in the wake of Prince Philip's death led to such an outcry that the broadcaster built a temporary web page specifically for the complaints.

"We are proud of our coverage and the role we play during moments of national significance," the BBC said in a statement.

The mark shattered the previous record of 63,000 complaints in 2005 over the BBC's airing of "Jerry Springer: The Musical."

Some of the complaints centered around the broadcaster airing identical coverage of Prince Philip's death across multiple channels.

Former BBC newsreader Simon McCoy was among the annoyed denizens, according to The Sun newspaper.

"BBC1 and BBC2 showing the same thing. And presumably the News Channel too. Why?" he tweeted. "I know this is a huge event. But surely the public deserve a choice of programming?"

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but had several health issues in recent years.

