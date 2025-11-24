BBC faces more headaches as its DC news editor exits due to 'management style' complaints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The BBC is facing more headaches — this time involving one of its top chiefs located across the pond.

Deadline reported Monday that Adam Levy, a Washington DC-based executive producer and news editor, abruptly left the BBC after complaints were made about his "management style."

Sources told Deadline that a recent incident was the "final straw" for Levy, who reportedly spoke to a young producer in an "aggressive" manner following a mistake that was made.

WHAT'S BEHIND TRUMP'S HEADED FEUD WITH THE BBC THAT RESULTED IN $5 BILLION LAWSUIT THREAT?

Levy joined the BBC in March 2023 following a 15-year stint at CNN.

His former colleagues at CNN describe Levy as being a "good producer" and "harmless," but that he was also "very by the book." One ex-colleague told Fox News Digital that while it "wasn't the most pleasant" to work with Levy, "It wasn't anything that was awful," either.

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on individual HR matters. Levy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

EX-BBC DIRECTOR GENERAL TELLS NETWORK THEY SHOULDN'T AGREE TO PAY TRUMP ANY MONEY

The BBC also provided an update to its review of its Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee (EGSC), which is responsible for "overseeing the corporation’s editorial standards and guidelines" and reports to the BBC board.

A review of the EGSC began in June, before the broadcaster was under fire for a documentary that included a misleading edit of President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 comments.

In a press release Monday, the BBC said it will assess whether changes made to the EGSC have made a positive impact and make sure there is "appropriate action" when its coverage "falls short of our editorial standards."

The Guardian reported Friday that a member of the BBC's board resigned after he was allegedly "cut out" of discussions that led to the abrupt resignations of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness and BBC Director-General Tim Davie.

Trump said he plans to file a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against the BBC. The controversy began with a bombshell report from The Telegraph that featured excerpts from a whistleblower dossier compiled by Michael Prescott, a communications advisor hired by the BBC to review its editorial standards.

The whistleblower alleged that a BBC "Panorama" documentary released last year included a misleading edit of comments Trump made during his Jan. 6, 2021, rally protesting the 2020 presidential election results.

EX-BBC CEO DEBORAH TURNESS OVERSAW A STRING OF MEDIA CONTROVERSIES

The documentary, "Trump: A Second Chance?," omitted Trump urging his supporters to protest "peacefully" and instead spliced two separate comments made nearly an hour apart, creating the impression that he was calling for violence.

"We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And I'll be there with you. And we fight — we fight like hell," the documentary showed Trump saying.

In reality, Trump said, "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong." It wasn't until 54 minutes later that Trump called on his supporters to "fight like hell" for election integrity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP