BBC apologizes after airing radio interview with Cory Booker imposter

The BBC apologized over the weekend after it aired a radio interview with a man who falsely claimed to be Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

"In our Newshour radio programme on Friday, a man claiming to be Senator Cory Booker was interviewed in what appears to be a deliberate hoax," the broadcaster said in a statement posted to its website. "We have apologised to Senator Booker and are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again. The interview only aired once at 2000 GMT on Newshour on Friday 26 February and has not appeared elsewhere."

The interview was pulled from the BBC website, and it's unclear who was pretending to be Booker.

A spokesperson for Booker confirmed to The Wrap that the broadcaster had apologized to him for the incident.

Booker has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013 and was a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out before any primary votes were cast.