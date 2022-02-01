Expand / Collapse search
Barstool's Dave Portnoy knocks Tom Brady for snubbing Patriots in retirement post

Portnoy said he's give Brady until after his Hall of Fame speech to mention the Patriots

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dave Portnoy: I'm going to give [Tom Brady] till his Hall of Fame speech

Barstool Sports president reacts to the legendary NFL quarterback's announcement that he's hanging up the cleats on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reacted to Tom Brady officially announcing his retirement from the NFL, admitting that "it hurt" that he did not thank Patriots fans in his posts that he made on Twitter Tuesday.

DAVE PORTNOY: I've calmed down a little bit. … He's had so many memories and he's done so much for the community and he's a part of Boston. I've decided to give him till after his Hall of Fame speech. But if he does the Hall of Fame speech … and it's Tampa this, Tampa that, and none of the Patriot talk, he will just be another guy to me. He'll be dead to me. Which stinks because Tom Brady … [has been] a part of this community for 20 years, kids growing up, families. He's like a Kennedy he's Faneuil Hall, he's Larry Bird. 

So to see that speech … He doesn't mention the Patriots once. Yeah, it hurt. And I know he left. Maybe he has a dispute with Belichick, who knows? Say something to the Patriot fans and I know you always get, "oh, he doesn't owe you anything." We went through wars with him. We were with Deflate Gate, Spygate. I went to jail. I've had the cops involved in my life three times. They've all been defending Tom Brady. So it hurt. It hurt."

