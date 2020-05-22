Barstool Sports founder Portnoy says 'I don't trust' Fauci: 'He's on different sides depending on the day'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday to discuss his recent profane rant against National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I don't mean to pile on Fauci, but we are making very important decisions based on what he's saying," Portnoy told host Tucker Carlson, "and I think it's OK to say 'I really don't know, guys'.

"But I get the feeling if you asked him this question, or 'What does one plus one equal?' you're going to get seven different answers."

Portnoy's Friday diatribe was in response to a CNBC interview in which Fauci admitted Americans "can't stay locked down for such a considerable period of time [or risk] irreparable damage and have unintended consequences including consequences for health."

"He thinks we should start opening the country. What the f--k are we talking about? This is my whole point," Portnoy said on Instagram. He later added that Fauci should "pick a [expletive] side or at least say you don't know."

"I was taken off-guard," the man known as "El Presidente" told Carlson. "I thought I was taking crazy pills for a second.

Last week, Portnoy went on a similar rant that emphasized that small business owners shouldn’t have to start over because of coronavirus-related shutdowns and guidelines.

"I think at this point, you let people -- individuals -- make decisions for themselves," he told Carlson Friday. "The only thing, as I said before, that we absolutely know for certain is if you continue the quarantine, tons of people are going to lose their livelihoods."

In states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, California and New York, much of the population remains under strict lockdowns that have shuttered businesses and risked the livelihoods of those who own or work at them.

"Listen, Fauci may be the nicest guy in the world, but he said wear masks [then] don't wear masks. He said the lockdown may go on indefinitely [then] we have to end the lockdown," Portnoy said. "It's tough to put that much stake in what he's saying when I just don't think he knows."

"Right now, I don't trust what he says, I don't know how anybody could," he concluded. "I don't know if it's intentional, I just honestly think this thing moves. There [are] videos of Fauci all through this, he's on different sides depending on the day, depending on the mood, we are making seemingly life-changing decisions for other people based on facts that are clearly not facts."