Adopted Baltimore Sun guest writer wishes her own mother had the right to abort her

A guest essay in The Baltimore Sun depicted the journey of one adopted woman’s life-long journey to find her biological parents all for her to conclude she wished her mother had the right to abort her.

The point of the piece by Melissa Falen published on Wednesday appeared to be a defense of abortion rights. Not only did Falen make the case for a women’s right to choose, she made the case for her own mother to choose to abort her just because it’s a women’s right.

Titled, "I was adopted, but I still wish my birth mother had been able to make decisions about her own body — whatever they would have been," the essay began with Falen coming to terms with being adopted.

Falen, who was born in 1956, described how she started the search for her birth parents later in life, when she was around 40. She found out that she had been with her birth mother "for a couple weeks," was put into "foster care" and actually had a brother "from the same biological parents" who was adopted by people in Tennessee.

The author also recalled learning that "my birth father… said he could not marry my mother because ‘it would have kept him from doing all the great things he was going to do.’"

She found out her birth father was in a Texas nursing home and met his brother, her uncle. Though she never met her father before he passed away and never figured out what happened to her birth mother.

Falen then left readers with a dark ending to her essay. Contemplating her mother’s life, she wrote, "I can only imagine what it must have been like to have been an unmarried woman who had two ‘illegitimate’ (what they called us then) babies in the 1950s. The stigma and shame must have been tremendous."

But instead of thanking her mother for the hardships she endured to give Falen life, the author said she wished her mother could’ve had the option to abort her and her brother.

"I will never know how her life might have been different if she had not had me or my brother, or if she wanted to keep us. I am blessed to have been raised by good and loving parents. Still, I wish the woman who bore me had been able to make decisions about her own body, whatever those decisions might have been," she concluded.

There have been over 63 million abortions since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

The Biden administration is bracing for nationwide violence in June when the Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling that could overturn Roe after almost 50 years.