Axios letting journalists join George Floyd protests, will work to pay bail if they're arrested, report says

Axios is reportedly letting its journalists take part in George Floyd protests, in a rare move of its kind for a major media organization, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

The New York Times obtained an email written by Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei, who told his staff that not only did they have the ability to attend the nationwide protests, their employer would also work to cover their bail if they were arrested.

"First, let me say we proudly support and encourage you to exercise your rights to free speech, press, and protest. If you’re arrested or meet harm while exercising these rights, Axios will stand behind you and use the Family Fund to cover your bail or assist with medical bills," VandeHei wrote.

NY TIMES ACTING EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR TELLS STAFF TO FLAG HER IF OPINION PIECES 'GIVE YOU THE SLIGHTEST PAUSE'

VandeHei's email had come in response to an anonymous staffer's question about the political news outlet's policy on attending protests, according to the report.

Axios did not immediately respond to Fox News' request to comment.

The lines between objective journalism and activism have continued to be blurred as the George Floyd protests continue across the nation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Many journalists who previously condemned the lockdown protests and those gathering at beaches amid the coronavirus outbreak appeared to be far more supportive of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The New York Times has faced internal turmoil in recent days after many of its journalists publicly condemned an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., which encouraged sending in military troops to quell violence if needed. That prompted several apologies from top-level executives and the resignation of its editorial page editor, James Bennet.