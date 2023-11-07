Axelrod's dire assessment of Biden re-election chances prompts CNN's Blitzer to ask: 'Should he drop out?'

David Axelrod’s analysis of President Biden’s re-election poll numbers sounded so negative that CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked the former Obama campaign advisor whether Biden should just drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

While speaking with the "Situation Room" host on Monday, Axelrod claimed that people who are concerned about Biden’s poll numbers should not be dismissed.

He also urged the president to begin a more "aggressive" campaign immediately to increase momentum, suggesting that the current Biden’s chances of beating former President Trump are growing slimmer.

The assessment prompted Blitzer to flat-out ask whether Biden should exit the race and let another Democratic Party candidate run.

Blitzer began the discussion by citing Axelrod’s recent X post containing a new poll showing former President Trump beating Biden in swing states. Axelrod captioned the post, stating that the poll "will send tremors of doubt thru the [Democratic] party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern."

Blitzer commented on Axelrod’s statement, saying, "These are very brutal poll numbers. As a Democrat concerned about Donald Trump, what do you want Biden to do?"

Axelrod stated that if Biden and his people believe he is the best person to beat Trump, then he can run, but reiterated that those who are concerned about the president’s chances at re-election should not be disparaged because the data is concerning.

He said, "I want him to consider what is best in terms of the goal that I know he is committed to, which is defeating Donald Trump. And if he believes, based on not just what it’s in his heart, but what’s in data and what he’s being told that he has the best chance to do it, then he should run. But you know, the thing that irritates me a little bit, Wolf, is this notion that people who are concerned are ‘bedwetters.'"

Axelrod appeared to be referencing Democratic adviser Jim Messina’s recent moniker for those he believes have been inflating the direness of Biden’s re-election chances.

The strategist continued, "There is reason to be concerned and people shouldn’t dismiss these polls and, should the president press forward, I think that they need to kick this another notch up and turn this into a comparative campaign."

Further describing the polls, he said, "These polls reflect a kind of sour mood in the country about the direction of the country, direction of the economy. And they really have to turn this into an aggressive comparative campaign."

He added that if Biden’s team is going to run, it has "got to run full-out, starting right now and they’ve got to put it into a comparative frame."

Blitzer pressed again, "So do you think he should drop out?"

Axelrod replied, "I think he is entitled to make that decision on his own. And I’ve said many times, I don’t think a primary challenge would be successful. It would only weaken him. So, I’ve not encouraged that. But I think, you know, he has a record to be proud of and I think history will be kind to Joe Biden based on what he’s done in his first, in his term as president."

"And you know, the question is, how will it end? Will it end with the defeat of Donald Trump or not? That’s what he has to consider because how it ends is important," he added.

Later in the interview, Axelrod declared, "I think that these poll numbers are to be taken seriously. It doesn’t mean that he should drop out of the race. He should consider where he is."

