Author on park association's equity guide: 'Eventually you disappear the idea of being an American'

Author Douglas Murray blasted the National Recreation and Park Association after it released a woke equity language guide advising individuals against using the word "Americans." Murray joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the move, explaining how it is a strategy to sow discord and advance the left's agenda.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: That's right. Anyone who thought the National Parks and Recreation Authority to say ‘look after national parks’ would be surprised to discover, actually, it's about policing language. Like everything else, they're obsessed. You look at their website, by the way, they talk entirely about things like equity in the parks. It reminds me of something that happened last year in the UK, where the English countryside was deemed racist in an audit by a left-wing organization. The National Parks Authority clearly think that the parks are somehow racist and need to be attacked.

…the National Parks and Recreation Authority's guidance here, it's amazing, isn't it? We've been discussing in recent years things like the disappearance of the term ‘woman,’ ‘mother,’ all sorts of terms like this. Here, we see the disappearance of the term ‘American.’ You're not to be talked about as an American, you're a member of a community. This is the end point of the left's war on absolutely everything. You disappear the sexes and you draw all these racial lines and eventually you disappear the idea of being an American.

