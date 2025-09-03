Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Author Malcolm Gladwell 'ashamed' he was cowed into silence about biological men in women's sports

Gladwell admits he was afraid to reveal true thoughts on a panel

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Malcolm Gladwell admits he is 'ashamed' after being so 'cowed' he failed to question trans ideology during panel Video

Malcolm Gladwell admits he is 'ashamed' after being so 'cowed' he failed to question trans ideology during panel

Author Malcolm Gladwell recalled a 2022 panel, admitting he is ashamed of his conduct there because he was too afraid to speak the truth about biological men competing in women's sports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Malcolm Gladwell admitted he was "cowed" into silence on the issue of biological men competing in women’s sports, sharing his regret during a podcast earlier this week.

Gladwell, the bestselling author of books including "Outliers," spoke Tuesday on "The Real Science of Sport" podcast, where he reflected on his role in a 2022 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference panel about transgender participation in women’s sports. He admitted he did not speak his mind at the time.

Gladwell said that if such a panel were held today, now that what he called the "time of peak trans ideology" has passed, "it would be, I suspect, near unanimity in the room that trans athletes have no place in the female category. I don't think there's any question."

"The reason I'm ashamed of my performance on that panel [is] because I share your position 100%," he told co-host Ross Tucker, who was on the 2022 panel. "And I was cowed at the idea of saying anything on this issue."

Malcolm Gladwell speaks on stage

Malcolm Gladwell's remarks on a podcast this week about transgender athletes went viral. (Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)

SIMONE BILES DOESN'T REALIZE WHAT SHE'S ADMITTING ABOUT TRANS WOMEN IN HER POSTS, RILEY GAINES SAYS

Gladwell recalled a striking moment when fellow panelist Joanna Harper, a transgender athlete and researcher, said, "I would say that if we let trans women compete in women’s sports, then we have to let them win. Not win disproportionately. But win. At least some of the time." 

Gladwell, looking back, said, "And it was at that moment that I realized this position has gone, this argument has gone to the furthest extreme."

He elaborated further that the transgender movement, in his view, has gone beyond seeking acceptance into seeking dominance.

"What the trans movement is not asking for—they're not asking for, you know, a place at the table. They're not asking to be treated with respect and dignity," he said. "What they're asking is for no one to question the considerable physical physiological advantage they bring to the sport, and no one to question if they're going to win these races by five seconds. ‘Suck it up!’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Protesters rallying on behalf of transgender kids in St. Paul, Minnesota

Malcolm Gladwell argued that the years of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered as a time of cultural turmoil. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Gladwell and Tucker agreed that even the timing of the 2022 conference showed that the conversation had already changed, as people had begun to acknowledge the advantage biological men bring to women’s sports.

"This was never really an argument about sports. This was a much, much larger argument about a political argument, a cultural argument, and I think that those cultural winds have clearly shifted," the author said. "I think in retrospect we will look back on the COVID period as a period of profound cultural destabilization. I think we all went crazy."

PETE BUTTIGIEG DOUBLES DOWN ON QUESTIONING FAIRNESS OF TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Genderless And Handicapped Toilet sign

A transgender-inclusive bathroom. (iStock/AndreyPopov)

Gladwell suggested further that what really defeated the argument for transgender participation in women’s sports was not the high-profile cases of elite athletes, but rather parents of daughters grappling with these scenarios in their own lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Harper but did not immediately hear back.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue