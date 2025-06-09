Simone Biles doesn't realize what she's admitting about trans women in her posts, Riley Gaines says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines pointed out a discrepancy in Simone Biles’ personal attack on her as she called for the possibility of a third category for transgender athletes to compete in.

Gaines broke down the social media post aimed at her from Biles in a recent episode of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast. The former NCAA All-American swimmer specifically talked about the Olympic gymnast, imploring her to create a "new avenue where trans feel safe in sports" and offering the idea of a "transgender category in all sports."

"I don’t think she realizes in that one sentence she’s admitting that these people who say ‘they are transgender women’ are really just men," Gaines said. "She’s admitting that by saying we should have a third category. I hope she realizes that.

"Secondly, this has been done several times now. FINA (now known as World Aquatics), which is the international governing body of swimming, they were very quick to do this. Following the national championships, they did create a third category, even at the international, really high-level meets – to which they said we welcome all who are non-binary, gender non-conforming, those who identify as transgender, this is a category for you."

World Aquatics developed the open category for transgender athletes who were barred from competing against the gender they identify as. Lia Thomas challenged the organization’s rule change and lost in the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year.

Additionally, World Aquatics was forced to scrap its open category race in the 2023 Berlin Swimming World Cup due to lack of interest.

"This compromise that you’re trying to make, don’t come to me with it," Gaines said. "You should go to the other side and see how they feel about this compromise, because it’s a compromise that they are not willing to make."

Thomas won an NCAA championship in 2022. Nearly three years later, the NCAA changed its gender-participation policy in an attempt to align with President Donald Trump’s "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order.