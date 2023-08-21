Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin

Austin PD hundreds of officers short as crime cripples city, union warns: 'Don't have the resources'

Police union calls out city council for handcuffing law enforcement as homicides surge

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Austin Police Department in shambles after 'Defund' movement prompts cop exodus Video

Austin Police Department in shambles after 'Defund' movement prompts cop exodus

Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal tells Fox News' Steve Doocy the Austin Police Department's struggle with staff shortages as crime surges in city.

Austin, Texas residents are feeling the aftershocks of the "Defund the Police" movement as staff shortages reportedly are leaving 911 callers on hold and crime continues to spiral out of control.

Thomas Villarreal, president of the Austin Police Association, blamed the city council for neglecting local law enforcement, Monday, telling "Fox & Friends" the alleged missteps have concocted a larger problem.

"We just continue to have a city council that doesn't show its police officers that cares about them," he claimed.

AUSTIN MAYOR BLOCKS STATE POLICE HELP FOR UNDERSTAFFED PD IN MOVE THAT CAVES TO ‘DEFUND’ ACTIVISTS: CRITICS

Austin police officer

A member of the Austin, Texas police department stands watch during the Gold Cup semifinal match between the United States and Qatar on Thursday July 29th, 2021 at Q2 stadium in Austin, TX.  ((Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

"Back in December 2017, we had a city council vote down a police contract for the first time in the history of negotiating contracts. And, you know, we pushed forward to 2018, tried to get back under contract. Our city decided to go through what they called reimagining police oversight. And then, you know, we got back under contract."

That was before the summer 2020 riots that followed the death of George Floyd, Villarreal noted, adding that 20 officers were then indicted for "doing their jobs" during the chaos.

Co-host Steve Doocy reported WalletHub data showing Austin ranks 15th for most homicides in the U.S., adding that the city has lost over 800 officers in the last six years.

The dismal numbers come as the department suffered $150 million budget cut – roughly a third – in 2020.

AUSTIN SEES SPIKES IN VIOLENT CRIME, OFFICER RETIREMENTS AFTER DEFUND POLICE VOTE

austin crime data graphic

Crime has surged in Austin, Texas, since budget cuts in 2020, according to police department data. (Screenshot/"Fox & Friends")

"We just have a backward slide. You know, we're we're a growing city, a city that should be up around 2,000 officers and growing right now," Villarreal said. 

"I've got about 1,475 officers in our police department and, you know, we're moving in the wrong direction. There's less and less and less resources to go out and do the job. I've got detectives who are pulled away from their caseload to just help answer 911 calls because we just don't have the resources to adequately police the city."

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, announced last month that the city was suspending its partnership with the Texas Department of Safety, whose officers were responding to emergency calls to assist the struggling police department.

Watson had praised the partnership two days earlier and explained that crime and response times had gone down as a result – but in announcing the split, he said the partnership does not adhere to "Austin’s values."

Homeless crime surge pushes Texas salon owners to consider closing shop: 'This is plaguing our entire city' Video

Villarreal said the city's downward spiral is "unfortunate" for city residents who have to wait for police to come to their aid.

Complaints echo concerns from business owners lamenting that the lack of police response has wreaked havoc on their wellbeing and driven away customers.

POLICE SHORTAGES LEAVE AUSTIN JEWELRY STORE IN DIRE STRAITS AMID CRIME WAVE: ‘THIS IS NOT WORKING'

"You kind of feel helpless knowing that the police are going to take so long to arrive," Laura North, co-owner of Austin-based Headspace Salon, told "Fox & Friends First" in January.

Texas jewelry store owner hit by string of break-ins amid police shortage Video

Similarly, business owner Daniel Schweiterman, who owns a jewelry store in Austin, joined the show last August where he lamented waiting for 10 days to hear back from police.

"311 [non-emergency number] is not working. A jewelry store should not take 10 days to get a police report," he said. 

"This is for sure not working. You take away the police force and then ask us all not to have weapons or anything in our stores to protect ourselves. The crime rate is going to go up," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.