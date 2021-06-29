'At Home with Paula Deen': Celebrity chef reinvents the burger for Independence Day

Paula Deen and her son Bobby Deen prepared for a Fourth of July cookout on the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "At Home with Paula Deen," which featured her original recipe for butter burgers.

Deen shared the story of how the recipe came to be – a joint birthday celebration and the hankering for a good burger led the celebrity chef to rethink how the barbecue staple could be made "special." Deen decided to stick a few large chunks of butter into each patty, creating an immediate grilling masterpiece.

"I usually try to do something a little special for our Sunday birthday celebrations," she said. "And I said, ‘Darn it, I just want to cook hamburgers today but how can I make them special?’ So I thought and I thought, ‘Well, butter would be real good melted and cooked in there."

PAULA DEEN'S MOST DECADENT RECIPES

Bobby recalled his extremely health-conscious cousin, Jay, unknowingly chowing down on his Aunt Paula’s delicious butter-filled burgers.

"Your cousin walked into the kitchen and said, ‘Aunt Paula, what’s in those burgers?’" Deen said. "And I said, ‘Uh, it’s garlic?’ And in fact, it was chunks of butter."

"Imagine me but taller, more handsome and more health-conscious and you’ve got my cousin Jay who would never have eaten burgers with butter in them," Bobby said. "Never in a million years. He was tricked."

Deen’s cookout also included recipes for scalloped potatoes, a "kicked up" version of corn on the cob, and a strawberry pie.

This Independence Day, Fox Nation is honoring all who have served. All active-duty military and veterans will receive a free 1-year subscription to Fox Nation when they sign up now until July 4th.

To watch more episodes of "At Home with Paula Deen," join Fox Nation today