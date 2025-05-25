Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

'Original Sin' co-author exposes 'frantic efforts' to hide Biden's cognitive decline

New book 'Original Sin' details calculated effort to hide cognitive decline from American voters ahead of 2024 election

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
'Original Sin' co-author admits media failed to 'probe enough' into Biden's 'behind the scenes' decline Video

'Original Sin' co-author admits media failed to 'probe enough' into Biden's 'behind the scenes' decline

Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson, co-author of 'Original Sin,' on the media's widespread reluctance to probe into former President Biden's cognitive decline and the internal White House coverup.

Members of former President Joe Biden's inner circle "weren't telling the truth" when describing him as "sharp," "focused" and "detail-oriented," Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson said Sunday — adding that the media fell short in challenging the narrative.

The co-author of the new book "Original Sin," which details what many view as a calculated, years-long effort to conceal the former president's decline in the run-up to the 2024 election, joined "Fox News Sunday" to shed light on the inner workings of the Biden White House. 

"They weren't telling the truth, and I think the book really conclusively shows what was going on behind the scenes," he said, weighing in on a series of statements from top Biden officials — including then-Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and former Chief of Staff Ron Klain — who, at various times, portrayed Biden as intellectually sharp and fully in control. 

AXIOS REPORTER PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN'S DENIAL OF MENTAL DECLINE, SAYING WHITE HOUSE INSIDERS DISAGREE

biden

US President Joe Biden looks down as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP)

Jean-Pierre even dismissed "right-wing critics" by blaming "cheap fake" videos and selectively edited media.

But, according to Thompson, the reality behind closed doors told a different story.

"Throughout 2023 and 2024, there were steps taken to increasingly shield Joe Biden — not just from the public, but from members of his own cabinet, members of his own senior staff," he said.

"One White House official who left in 2024 told us that they left in part because they were not comfortable with how they were trying to shield the extent of the decline."

JAKE TAPPER'S PAST COVERAGE OF BIDEN'S COGNITIVE DECLINE UNDER SCRUTINY AHEAD OF HIS NEW BOOK

Original Sin book

The book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are on display for sale at a bookstore on May 20, 2025, in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

Thompson said Biden's condition became harder to conceal as time went on, and the now infamous debate performance against then-candidate Donald Trump in June 2024 shattered any remaining illusions.

"The Joe Biden that people saw on that debate stage… I think the book really shows it was not the first time that Joe Biden had acted like that. You can also listen to the tapes from the Robert Hur investigation. I think you can sort of hear ‘debate Biden,’ and there were increasingly frantic efforts to make sure that the public did not see ‘debate Biden’ while the public did see that he was aging," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have done ‘generational damage’ to their party because of this: Charlie Hurt Video

Thompson said Biden's debate performance was likely a "shock" to millions of Americans who finally saw the "extent" of the slippage.

Fox News Digital has written extensively dating back to the 2020 presidential campaign about former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and his inner circle’s role in covering it up.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.