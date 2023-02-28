Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Artist behind Obama's iconic 'Hope' poster slams cancel culture: People are 'fearful about having an opinion'

Street artist Shepard Fairey called cancel culture 'narrow-minded and exclusionary'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
White House press secretary calls Biden 'President Obama' Video

White House press secretary calls Biden 'President Obama'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up and called President Biden "President Obama."

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the iconic "Hope" poster from former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, dissed cancel culture in a recent Sky News interview, criticizing the trend for making people afraid to speak their mind.

"I think a lot of people are fearful about having an opinion in their work that others might disagree with," the world-renowned street artist told the outlet in an interview published on February 18.

"Cancel culture is a problem in that people become fearful about what topics they think they are allowed to address and in what ways." 

PROMINENT ARTIST DEFENDS COLLEAGUE'S DISPUTED SCHOOL MURAL

Shepard Fairey attends the Adidas x Shepard Fairey Footwear Release on June 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

Shepard Fairey attends the Adidas x Shepard Fairey Footwear Release on June 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Fairey encouraged representation in art, saying that he had depicted many important figures – both White and non-White – and his goal was to offer representation to all groups.

"My point was that, you know, we're all humans who deserve to be treated with dignity and representation matters... but there have been some people that have said to me 'you're a white person, you shouldn't paint anything other than white people'," he said.

He called the mentality "narrow-minded and exclusionary," tacking on criticism about  exploiting other cultures, in the words of his woke critics.

CREATOR OF FAMED OBAMA POSTER SENTENCCED FOR VANDALISM CHARGES

Shepard Fairey (Barack Obama), 2008, is on display at Heritage Auctions Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Chicago. 

Shepard Fairey (Barack Obama), 2008, is on display at Heritage Auctions Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Chicago.  (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He also said the controversy breeds conversation about who can discuss certain issues and why.

"If the idea is that I need to not say anything because I'm a straight white male, I'm not going to listen to that," he added.

Fairey, who has notoriously gone against the grain with his street art, has depicted several popular figures aside from the former president, including legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., actor and professional wrestler Andre the Giant and more.

LOST ‘HOPE’: POSTER ARTIST SAYS OBAMA LET HIM DOWN

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Artist Shepard Fairey (C) talks with Renni Korniloff and Miranda Korniloff at Art Miami + Context Art Miami VIP Previews on November 30, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Art Miami + Context Art Miami)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Artist Shepard Fairey (C) talks with Renni Korniloff and Miranda Korniloff at Art Miami + Context Art Miami VIP Previews on November 30, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Art Miami + Context Art Miami)

He also created the famed "We the People Are Greater Than Fear" poster, depicting a Muslim woman wearing an American flag as a head scarf. 

He said he likes to use his work to engage in activism and express his voice, and he encouraged others to do the same.

"Just look around, if the world looks exactly how you want it to look then then fine, make decorative stuff. If it doesn't, maybe try to say something," he told Sky News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Obama admits ‘globalization’ disrupted ‘traditional societies’, says politicians need a better way to sell it Video

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.