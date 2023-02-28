Artist behind Obama's iconic 'Hope' poster slams cancel culture: People are 'fearful about having an opinion'

Shepard Fairey, the artist behind the iconic "Hope" poster from former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, dissed cancel culture in a recent Sky News interview, criticizing the trend for making people afraid to speak their mind.

"I think a lot of people are fearful about having an opinion in their work that others might disagree with," the world-renowned street artist told the outlet in an interview published on February 18.

"Cancel culture is a problem in that people become fearful about what topics they think they are allowed to address and in what ways."

Fairey encouraged representation in art, saying that he had depicted many important figures – both White and non-White – and his goal was to offer representation to all groups.

"My point was that, you know, we're all humans who deserve to be treated with dignity and representation matters... but there have been some people that have said to me 'you're a white person, you shouldn't paint anything other than white people'," he said.

He called the mentality "narrow-minded and exclusionary," tacking on criticism about exploiting other cultures, in the words of his woke critics.

He also said the controversy breeds conversation about who can discuss certain issues and why.

"If the idea is that I need to not say anything because I'm a straight white male, I'm not going to listen to that," he added.

Fairey, who has notoriously gone against the grain with his street art, has depicted several popular figures aside from the former president, including legendary reggae artist Bob Marley, civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., actor and professional wrestler Andre the Giant and more.

He also created the famed "We the People Are Greater Than Fear" poster, depicting a Muslim woman wearing an American flag as a head scarf.

He said he likes to use his work to engage in activism and express his voice, and he encouraged others to do the same.

"Just look around, if the world looks exactly how you want it to look then then fine, make decorative stuff. If it doesn't, maybe try to say something," he told Sky News.