Art Laffer pushes back on ex-Obama adviser downplaying recession fears: 'I see nothing good on the horizon'

Reagan adviser warned he sees 'no end in sight' on 'The Faulkner Focus'

Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer argued the U.S. is already in an economic recession on 'The Faulkner Focus' as Americans battle rising consumer prices.

Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer warned he does not see anything good on the "horizon" for the U.S. economy as Americans continue to grapple with rampant inflation. Laffer joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday to discuss why he believes the U.S. is already in a recession, as the Biden White House attempts to downplay concerns about the economy.

CONDITION OF ECONOMY ‘TERRIBLE’ AS INFLATION HITS FRESH 40-YEAR HIGH: INVESTMENT EXPERT 

ART LAFFER: We've already had a recession [with] two quarters back to back with negative growth. [That] is the definition for a recession. That's where it is now. The question is, is it going to keep getting worse? That's the relevant question, but it's a recession already, and how long is it going to last? And from what I see, I don't see any end in sight. I don't see anything that looks good on the horizon on the economy. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW:

