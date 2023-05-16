Arnold Schwarzenegger demands action on climate through 'new environmentalism': 'Build, build, build'

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called for action on climate through what he calls "new environmentalism" focused on building clean energy projects as fast as possible during remarks at the Austrian World Summit.

"We need a new environmentalism based on building and growing and common sense. Old environmentalism was afraid of growth. It hated building. Many of you know this style − protesting every new development, chaining yourself to construction equipment, and using lawsuits and permitting to slow everything down," he said in his remarks, which were edited and published in a USA Today op-ed.

"We have to build, build, build," he said.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER GUSHES OVER 'GREAT' SON-IN-LAW CHRIS PRATT: HE'S 'A FANTASTIC GUY'

He argued that thousands of green energy projects in the U.S. and Europe were being thwarted by bureaucracy.

"Throughout the United States and Europe, thousands of clean energy projects sit waiting to be built. Delayed by bureaucracy. Delayed by permits. Delayed by old transmission lines. Delayed, delayed, delayed. In Europe, solar projects face wait times of up to four years. Wind projects can take up to 10 years," he said.

Schwarzenegger discussed his remarks and his "new environmentalism" ideas during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday and said fossil fuels kill "7 million people" per year.

"The only way we can replace fossil fuels, which is a killer, which kills 7 million people a year, is with renewable energy. Or nuclear energy, one or the other. But the bottom line is, we've got to go and speed up the building process because in America, we have 2,000 gigawatts of clean energy, waiting to be built, except it's the permits."

BIDEN NOMINEE PUSHING ELECTRIC VEHICLES FACES MASSIVE OPPOSITION FROM ENERGY INDUSTRY

He said America uses 1,200 gigawatts daily and that permits were holding back these projects.

He called on governments across the world to "clear the path for green projects."

"Don't let perfect be the enemy of progress. All over the world, we have to keep reforming the system to work faster. We have to stay on top of this. People are dying," he said. "That’s why, today, I call on every government around the world to clear the path for green projects, start the building and terminate pollution."

"I think people are hearing this, an emergency, loud and clear. We are in an emergency. And an emergency is, you can't always keep everything perfect but you can go and move forward," he added.

The former California governor criticized those accusing him of traveling to the Austrian World Summit via private jet on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a commercial flight - I truly hope you don’t go around making things up to be angry about all the time. I don’t want you to be that miserable," Schwarzenegger said in response.