Arnold Schwarzenegger rips critics who accused him of flying to climate conference on private jet

Arnold Schwarzenegger clapped back at critics who launched attacks at him on a Twitter post Sunday, alleging a photo of him traveling to his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative's Austrian summit was snapped on a private jet.

"There is no climate emergency and all the private jets prove they all know it," one critic commented on Schwarzenegger's tweet.

"This is a commercial flight - I truly hope you don’t go around making things up to be angry about all the time. I don’t want you to be that miserable," the actor responded.

A separate naysayer wrote, "So that private jet of yours... running on solar power, huh? It's the hypocrisy that's pissing people off. Get it?" Schwarzenegger fired back with another response.

"Once again. This is a Lufthansa commercial flight," he said. "Before you spend all day on Twitter looking for fake reasons to be mad, spend a few minutes looking in the mirror and figuring out the real reason you’re upset. Work on it. Do the reps. Be uncomfortable. One day you’ll thank me."

Flagged by The Daily Mail, those defending Schwarzenegger pointed out the Lufthansa logo above him in the image, calling out the cynics for failing to do their research.

Still, other climate change critics lambasted the actor and former California governor on the thread, accusing him of perpetuating a hoax and traveling in a less than carbon-friendly way.

"How much do you get paid to promote the hoax?" one tweeted, a remark which received a response from the "Terminator" and "Predator" star who asked how the user could label himself as anti-establishment while "[doing] the bidding of a bunch of rich fossil fuel execs."

Another wrote, "Combatting global warming by traveling first class. ‘Rules for thee, not for me.’"

"Hypocrite," added a third.

Schwarzenegger, a relentless advocate for climate awareness, founded his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in 2017 after years of advocating for greener policies, including during his tenure in the California governorship, according to the organization's webpage.

The Vienna-based Austrian World Summit (AWS) is held annually to promote climate awareness and touts its role in "provid[ing] a platform for highlighting concrete solutions and measures from global decision-makers committed to preserving a healthy planet and decarbonizing the economy by 2050."