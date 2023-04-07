Army veteran torches Biden admin for defending Afghanistan withdrawal: The 'gaslighting is ridiculous'

On "Outnumbered" Friday, Army veteran and Veterans on Duty chairman Jeremy Hunt called out the Biden administration's "gaslighting" over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby received intense criticism after he said President Biden is "proud" of the withdrawal.

WHITE HOUSE BLASTED OVER ‘EASTER NEWS DUMP’ AFTER AFGHANISTAN, TRANSGENDER SPORTS, IRS ACTIONS

JEREMY HUNT: The gaslighting is just ridiculous. We have a spokesperson who, by the way, is a retired admiral, John Kirby. For him to get up on the stage and say, 'well, I don't know about chaos,' when we saw those images, we saw the babies being brought over the razor wire. We saw Taliban really beating Americans trying to get to the gates. So for you to say that's not chaos, we know we can't trust this administration to tell us the truth on anything, if that's what they're saying. And then he takes it a step further and he says, well, this isn't about accountability. And I'm looking at this as someone who served in the Army.

We would honestly hold 18-year-old privates accountable for losing a few hundred dollars worth of equipment in the Army. You mean to tell me no one in that administration is going to take accountability for the loss of American lives, for the millions of dollars of equipment left behind Afghanistan with this withdrawal. I serve as chairman of a group called Veterans on Duty, and our organization was actually founded by a lot of combat veterans who served in Afghanistan who are saying, look, we're sick of what's happening, what's coming out of the White House right now. We need answers. We want a transparent administration, and we need stronger national security and a ready military. And so I'm proud to serve alongside a lot of these folks. We are sick of seeing time and time again all these displays of cowardice. We need leadership. And that's what's missing right now in our White House.

BIDEN ADMIN REVIEW OF AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL REPEATEDLY BLAMES TRUMP

The White House is insisting that the report released Thursday concerning the fumbled withdrawal from Afghanistan was not about "accountability" for the Biden administration and its role in the disastrous pullout from the country in 2021 as the Taliban took control

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby made the comment during Thursday's daily White House press briefing, but also claimed he "just didn't see" the "chaos" of the withdrawal as it was taking place.