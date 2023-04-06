Biden admin review of Afghanistan withdrawal repeatedly blames Trump

The White House on Thursday released its review of President Biden's fumbled withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The document repeatedly criticizes the Trump administration for constraining the conditions of American withdrawal.

"As you know, over the past many months, departments and agencies key to the Afghanistan withdrawal have been conducting thorough internal after-action reviews examining their decision-making processes and execution. Recently, the Secretaries of State and Defense told members of Congress they would provide Congress with access to these reviews by mid-April," the White House said.

"Today, the agencies will give Congress access to those classified reviews, and the NSC will also be releasing a document that provides our perspectives, outlines in broad strokes some of what we learned, and how we have already implemented those lessons in other global challenges."

READ THE WHITE HOUSE REVIEW BELOW. APP USERS, CLICK HERE

This is a developing story that will be updated.