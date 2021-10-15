Arizona sheriff sounds alarm on massive fentanyl seizures: 'The war on drugs is back'

Mark Dannels, sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona, warned that the war on drugs is back and will continue to get worse until the U.S.-Mexico border is secure. Dannels told "America's Newsroom" co-host Bill Hemmer that law enforcement and Border Patrol have been set up for failure.

SHERIFF MARK DANNELS: They've set us up for failure here on the southwest border completely. And let me give you some numbers that kind of highlight what's going on. This fiscal year we've had 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of meth, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin, and 311,000 pounds of marijuana come through the southwest border this fiscal year.

The war on drugs is back, and until America steps up on this and secures this border it's only going to get worse.

