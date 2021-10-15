Expand / Collapse search
Arizona sheriff sounds alarm on massive fentanyl seizures: 'The war on drugs is back'

"It's only going to get worse," Sheriff Dannels tells 'America's Newsroom'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The war on drugs is back in America: Arizona sheriff Video

The war on drugs is back in America: Arizona sheriff

Mark Dannels, Cochise County sheriff, says law enforcement has been set up for failure on the southern border

Mark Dannels, sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona, warned that the war on drugs is back and will continue to get worse until the U.S.-Mexico border is secure. Dannels told "America's Newsroom" co-host Bill Hemmer that law enforcement and Border Patrol have been set up for failure. 

SEN. BLACKBURN TOURS BORDER, SAYS CRISIS ‘CANNOT CONTINUE’ AS SHE CALLS ON BIDEN TO STEP UP

SHERIFF MARK DANNELS: They've set us up for failure here on the southwest border completely. And let me give you some numbers that kind of highlight what's going on. This fiscal year we've had 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of meth, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin, and 311,000 pounds of marijuana come through the southwest border this fiscal year. 

The war on drugs is back, and until America steps up on this and secures this border it's only going to get worse. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Border agents seize 50 pounds of fentanyl in Arizona Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.