Washington teacher says schools must do more to keep students' info secret from 'Christo-fascist' parents

A Washington teacher complained on Friday that many schools’ "guidelines and laws" haven’t helped them keep students' information secret from "Christo-fascist" parents.

A tweet shows Auburn School District 408 teacher Karen Love responding to another that urged parents to check their school district’s policy regarding keeping info about their child’s secret from them.

"Parents-check your school districts’ policy regarding keeping info about YOUR child secret from you. There are some scary policies out there. Schools should not have a right to keep info about your child from you unless abuse by you is suspected. There I said it and mean it," a tweet written by "The Principle’s Office" reads.

SCHOOL DISTRICT FORCED TO PAY OVER 100K IN LEGAL FEES AFTER BANNING MOMS FROM EXPOSING PORNOGRAPHIC MATERIALS

Love responded, "I cannot disagree with this more. So many students are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents. And our guidelines and laws haven’t caught up with this."

The Twitter thread of Love and the other users was reposted as a screenshot by Ian Prior, a senior advisor at American First Legal.

"Teacher in Washington State thinks schools don’t go far enough to keep secrets about their students because they ‘are not safe in this nation from their Christo-fascist parents,’" Prior tweeted.

TWO MOMS SUE NEW YORK SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ‘EMOTIONAL DISTRESS’ CAUSED BY MASK ENFORCEMENT

Love responded to another tweet that claimed "few" educators know deeply about the history of racism and oppression.

"It’s absolutely wild to me how few educators have a working knowledge of the history of racism and oppression in this nation," SwaggyG tweeted.

Love replied, "Because many of them are perpetrators of it– 80% of teachers are white women. And at least statistically, over 50% of them vote for upholding white supremacy and patriarchy."

‘TRANS LIVES MATTER’ PROTESTERS OCCUPY OKLAHOMA STATE CAPITOL: ‘THIS IS OUR HOUSE!’

Several others reacted to Prior’s thread, blasting the teacher and filing a public records request to Auburn School District to obtain emails of Love that contain any words regarding transgender, gender and a plethora of other related terms.

"I wonder how far DOES she think the school should go to keep secrets from parents? There’s a public records request for that," senior fellow with Independent Women's Forum Nicole Solas tweeted, showing a screenshot of her email to the Auburn School District requesting public records about Love.

Another Twitter user responded to Prior, "Librarians think exactly this. Full on religious discrimination. And to defend school kids getting graphic child [porn] as school books. #AASL23 will be loaded with such groomers and @ALALibrary will be training more. All taxpayer supported, of course. #parenting #moms #dads"

"Until we enact laws that allow removal of these people from teaching positions, this will continue. The forfeiture of their teaching licenses is appropriate," another tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Love and Auburn School District 408 for comment but they did not immediately respond. The school district is located in Auburn, Washington, and presides over 17,000 students.

The teacher's comments underscore the phenomenon of parents across the country paying closer attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and contesting books they deem inappropriate.