Arizona lawmaker says she armed herself with scissors during riot by abortion protesters

An Arizona state lawmaker is calling for an investigation after a pro-choice riot broke out outside the State Senate building, forcing lawmakers to take refuge in the basement.

Arizona State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita joined "Fox & Friends First" to describe the traumatizing incident, which she, alongside others in her caucus, are calling an attempted "insurrection."

"They were screaming there, they weren't stopping, they had to be stopped," Ugenti-Rita told co-host Carley Shimkus. "And the sad part is when you exercise your displeasure, your despair, your dissatisfaction in that way, your message is lost, and we keep seeing more and more events where people think they can vandalize property, they can intimidate and scare you and hurt you."

"I think there needs to be an investigation," she continued. " If it was good enough for January 6, it should be good enough for the State Senate. We need an internal investigation. We need people to be prosecuted, charged and arrested, so this doesn't happen again and send a strong message."

Ugenti-Rita, who was armed with scissors during the attack, claims the angry rioters were trying to kick in the doors of the building, but ultimately, law enforcement was able to quell the mob with tear gas.

"I made the decision that I was going to stay," Ugenti-Rita said. "I was going to defend myself. I was going to defend my colleagues. This is the people's house. They have no business intimidating us."

"We were doing important work and that's exactly what we were going to continue to do," she continued. "We will not stop. We're not going to bow to those who use violence to express themselves."

Protests have erupted nationwide since last week when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which gave abortion rights back to the states.