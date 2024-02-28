Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Arizona GOP seeks to ban cities from establishing universal basic income programs

Bill still needs to go through state senate, which has 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Texas state lawmaker challenges ‘lottery socialism’ of guaranteed income program launched in Harris County Video

Texas state lawmaker challenges ‘lottery socialism’ of guaranteed income program launched in Harris County

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt told Fox News Digital that a guaranteed income program should be unconstitutional and wants Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in.

The Arizona House of Representatives on Thursday voted on a bill that would prohibit guaranteed-basic-income programs in the state. 

House Bill 2375 was supported unanimously by Republicans and no Democrats. The bill still needs to go through the state senate, which has 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats, in order to become law.

The bill bans municipalities in Arizona from adopting "any ordinance, order or rule that has the purpose or effect of making payments to persons as part of a guaranteed income program." 

It defines a "guaranteed income program" as any program that sends "unearned" cash payments with no strings attached and could be used for any purpose.

Arizona

Arizona State Capitol Building in Phoenix, Arizona. (dszc via Getty Images)

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ANDREW YANG SAYS UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME ISN’T A SOCIALIST POLICY

According to Arizona Mirror, the sponsor of the bill, Republican Rep. Lupe Diaz, compared a guaranteed income to socialism, slamming a universal basic income program that was implemented in Phoenix in 2022. The program gave 1,000 low-income families $1000 a month for a year using $12 million of federal COVID relief funds.

Eligibility required participants to earn less than 80% of the city’s median income of $63,200 to qualify, according to a local news outlet.

Other cities in the U.S. launched a universal basic income system similar to Phoenix. Among them is Austin, Texas, which launched a pilot program in 2022.

Texas Capitol building dome with the Texas flag waving in front.

A Texas state lawmaker called guaranteed income programs lottery socialism and called for Attorney General Ken Paxton to review the constitutional merits of the program. (Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

REP. ILHAN OMAR INTRODUCING 'UBI PILOT PROGRAM TO GET MONEY IN PEOPLE’S POCKETS'

After the Austin City Council launched the measure in 2022, the state capital became the first major city in Texas to use tax dollars to fund "guaranteed income" programs. The guaranteed income program received $1.1 million in taxpayer funding and an additional amount of over $500,000 raised in philanthropic donations for the program.

The program distributed cash to low-income families. Recently, a survey showed that the Austin, Texas guaranteed income program helped address the problem of housing insecurity in the city.

The Houston, Texas skyline

A guaranteed income program was launched in Houston, Texas. The measure was challenged by a state lawmaker, calling it lottery socialism and for Attorney General Ken Paxton to review the constitutional merits of the program. (Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, a similar guaranteed income program was launched in Houston, Texas. The measure was challenged by a state lawmaker who called it lottery socialism and sent a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting that he review the constitutional merits of the program.

Other cities that launched guaranteed-income pilot programs are Durham, North Carolina, and Baltimore, Maryland.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn