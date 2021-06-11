AZ attorney general to Biden: Come home, deal with border crisis

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich had a message for President Biden on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, telling the president to return home from the G-7 summit and deal with the worsening border crisis.



ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK BRNOVICH: The Biden administration has essentially told states like Arizona and Texas to pound sand. There is a crisis at our border.

…



In the 79 days since Vice President Harris has been appointed the czar, we've seen almost 500,000 people illegally cross our southern border. That's like the entire population of Minneapolis or Kansas City coming across.

The Biden administration is spending dozens, tens of millions of dollars to house people in the country illegally. They're trying to give them benefits now. That affects taxpayers.



…

And I know as a prosecutor, a law enforcement official, that the cartels are exploiting not only the people, they're exploiting this crisis to dramatically increase the amount of fentanyl and heroin coming into our country. That's going to affect not only us here in Arizona, that's going to affect everyone in this entire country. This is a crisis. It's about to become a huge tragedy.



…

And the Biden administration has done absolutely nothing. And they've gone to Central America. They're going to Europe. But my goodness, please care about America at least half as much as you care about Europe, and then we'll be able to solve this crisis…

…

