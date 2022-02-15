Arizona family farm owner runs for AG, warns border crisis is reaching a 'tipping point'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiffany Shedd, a farmer from Arizona, was inspired to run for attorney general after seeing the outcome of the Biden administration's open-border policies. The mother and Republican candidate joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis facing Arizonans.

TIFFANY SHEDD: We're seeing more military-age males. We are seeing people with camo. … It's untenable what's coming across. It's fentanyl, it's sexual assault, it's children being abused that are coming across. And the thing people don't realize is we are at a tipping point in southern Arizona, but it's not going to stop there. You have to go through my farm on one of the most dangerous trafficking routes, that goes right through my farm. And then it gets to I-10 and can be dispersed across the country, everything from humans to fentanyl. And this open border policy that we have now that Biden in the White House is literally fueling the cartels' business model.

